Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO) is above average at 30.09x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.81.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) is $516.73, which is $57.49 above the current market price. The public float for TMO is 385.28M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.71% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TMO on November 08, 2023 was 1.61M shares.

TMO) stock’s latest price update

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO)’s stock price has soared by 0.93 in relation to previous closing price of 455.02. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 3.25% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-03 that Thermo Fisher is seeing the collapse of its COVID-19 diagnostic business. It’s also suffering from its customers tightening their purse strings.

TMO’s Market Performance

TMO’s stock has risen by 3.25% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -7.44% and a quarterly drop of -16.13%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.03% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.64% for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.50% for TMO’s stock, with a -13.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TMO Trading at -7.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TMO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.03%, as shares sank -7.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TMO rose by +3.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $459.70. In addition, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. saw -16.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TMO starting from CASPER MARC N, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $456.15 back on Nov 03. After this action, CASPER MARC N now owns 131,175 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., valued at $4,561,459 using the latest closing price.

CASPER MARC N, the Chairman & CEO of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $445.49 during a trade that took place back on Nov 02, which means that CASPER MARC N is holding 131,175 shares at $4,454,880 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TMO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.98 for the present operating margin

+42.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. stands at +15.47. The total capital return value is set at 10.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.36. Equity return is now at value 13.37, with 6.33 for asset returns.

Based on Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO), the company’s capital structure generated 82.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.06. Total debt to assets is 37.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 68.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.48.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.