The Volatility of Extra Space Storage Inc.’s (EXR) Stock: A 3.48% Ratio for the Week

In the past week, EXR stock has gone up by 3.48%, with a monthly decline of -11.16% and a quarterly plunge of -17.61%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.39%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.52% for Extra Space Storage Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.18% for EXR’s stock, with a -24.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE: EXR) Right Now?

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE: EXR) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for EXR is 0.64. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for EXR is $140.50, which is $33.3 above the current price. The public float for EXR is 209.03M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.22% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EXR on November 08, 2023 was 1.45M shares.

EXR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE: EXR) has surged by 1.30 when compared to previous closing price of 105.82, but the company has seen a 3.48% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-07 that The headline numbers for Extra Space Storage (EXR) give insight into how the company performed in the quarter ended September 2023, but it may be worthwhile to compare some of its key metrics to Wall Street estimates and the year-ago actuals.

Analysts’ Opinion of EXR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EXR stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for EXR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for EXR in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $119 based on the research report published on October 30, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EXR Trading at -9.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.39%, as shares sank -11.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXR rose by +3.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $110.01. In addition, Extra Space Storage Inc. saw -27.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXR starting from Bonner Joseph J, who sale 956 shares at the price of $125.64 back on Sep 06. After this action, Bonner Joseph J now owns 4,504 shares of Extra Space Storage Inc., valued at $120,112 using the latest closing price.

Margolis Joseph D, the Chief Executive Officer of Extra Space Storage Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $160.07 during a trade that took place back on Apr 04, which means that Margolis Joseph D is holding 15,144 shares at $800,350 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+53.93 for the present operating margin

+60.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Extra Space Storage Inc. stands at +44.67. The total capital return value is set at 9.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.74. Equity return is now at value 52.68, with 7.03 for asset returns.

Based on Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR), the company’s capital structure generated 236.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.27. Total debt to assets is 63.33, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 223.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 66.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.17.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.