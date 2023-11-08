The Volatility of Ametek Inc’s (AME) Stock: A 4.07% Ratio for the Week

The stock of Ametek Inc (AME) has seen a 4.07% increase in the past week, with a -3.19% drop in the past month, and a -8.28% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.85% for AME. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.48% for AME’s stock, with a -1.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ametek Inc (NYSE: AME) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ametek Inc (NYSE: AME) is above average at 26.53x. The 36-month beta value for AME is also noteworthy at 1.19. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for AME is $173.81, which is $27.31 above than the current price. The public float for AME is 229.78M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.89% of that float. The average trading volume of AME on November 08, 2023 was 929.41K shares.

AME) stock’s latest price update

Ametek Inc (NYSE: AME)’s stock price has soared by 2.12 in relation to previous closing price of 143.46. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 4.07% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-31 that AMETEK, Inc. has shown impressive deleveraging and sound operating performance, making it an attractive long-term investment. The company’s decentralized organizational structure and niche products have contributed to its winning strategy. AMETEK’s recent acquisitions, including Paragon Medical, have positioned the company for continued growth and increased earnings power.

Analysts’ Opinion of AME

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AME stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for AME by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AME in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $159 based on the research report published on October 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AME Trading at -2.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.92%, as shares sank -3.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AME rose by +4.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $144.13. In addition, Ametek Inc saw 4.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AME starting from Kohlhagen Steven W, who sale 1,645 shares at the price of $152.74 back on Sep 14. After this action, Kohlhagen Steven W now owns 30,264 shares of Ametek Inc, valued at $251,254 using the latest closing price.

Burke William Joseph, the Executive VP – CFO of Ametek Inc, sale 33,930 shares at $160.29 during a trade that took place back on Aug 31, which means that Burke William Joseph is holding 101,937 shares at $5,438,650 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AME

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.40 for the present operating margin

+38.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ametek Inc stands at +18.85. The total capital return value is set at 15.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.21. Equity return is now at value 16.51, with 10.17 for asset returns.

Based on Ametek Inc (AME), the company’s capital structure generated 34.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.51. Total debt to assets is 20.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 30.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.26 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.62.

Conclusion

In summary, Ametek Inc (AME) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.