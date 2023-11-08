The Impact of Market Fluctuations on HubSpot Inc’s (HUBS) Stock

The stock of HubSpot Inc (HUBS) has gone up by 3.33% for the week, with a -10.26% drop in the past month and a -10.28% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.80% for HUBS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.41% for HUBS stock, with a simple moving average of -5.09% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in HubSpot Inc (NYSE: HUBS) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for HUBS is 1.59. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 22 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for HubSpot Inc (HUBS) is $579.42, which is $141.53 above the current market price. The public float for HUBS is 47.81M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.06% of that float. On November 08, 2023, HUBS’s average trading volume was 543.01K shares.

HUBS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of HubSpot Inc (NYSE: HUBS) has surged by 4.14 when compared to previous closing price of 420.50, but the company has seen a 3.33% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-01 that HubSpot (HUBS) closed the most recent trading day at $421.12, moving -0.63% from the previous trading session.

Analysts’ Opinion of HUBS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HUBS stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for HUBS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for HUBS in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $520 based on the research report published on October 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HUBS Trading at -8.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HUBS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.98%, as shares sank -6.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HUBS rose by +3.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $434.61. In addition, HubSpot Inc saw 51.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HUBS starting from Harvey Dawson Alyssa, who sale 576 shares at the price of $433.20 back on Nov 02. After this action, Harvey Dawson Alyssa now owns 8,822 shares of HubSpot Inc, valued at $249,523 using the latest closing price.

Halligan Brian, the Executive Chair of HubSpot Inc, sale 8,500 shares at $457.66 during a trade that took place back on Oct 17, which means that Halligan Brian is holding 560,402 shares at $3,890,110 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HUBS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.30 for the present operating margin

+81.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for HubSpot Inc stands at -6.51. The total capital return value is set at -6.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.83. Equity return is now at value -20.91, with -8.17 for asset returns.

Based on HubSpot Inc (HUBS), the company’s capital structure generated 81.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.83. Total debt to assets is 31.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 77.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.21.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of HubSpot Inc (HUBS) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.