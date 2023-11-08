The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd’s (AOSL) Stock

In the past week, AOSL stock has gone down by -9.23%, with a monthly decline of -25.84% and a quarterly plunge of -32.34%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.97%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.41% for Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -17.88% for AOSL’s stock, with a -24.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ: AOSL) Right Now?

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ: AOSL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 57.12x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for AOSL is at 2.47. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for AOSL is $29.00, which is $12.14 above the current market price. The public float for AOSL is 22.74M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.25% of that float. The average trading volume for AOSL on November 08, 2023 was 144.10K shares.

AOSL) stock’s latest price update

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ: AOSL)’s stock price has dropped by -15.37 in relation to previous closing price of 25.44. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -9.23% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-06 that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL ) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call November 6, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Yujia Zhai – The Blueshirt Group, Investor Relations Stephen Chang – Chief Executive Officer Yifan Liang – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Jeremy Kwan – Stifel David Williams – Benchmark Craig Ellis – B. Riley Securities Operator Good afternoon.

Analysts’ Opinion of AOSL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AOSL stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for AOSL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AOSL in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $42 based on the research report published on June 15, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

AOSL Trading at -23.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AOSL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.97%, as shares sank -27.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AOSL fell by -9.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.82. In addition, Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd saw -24.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AOSL starting from Chang Mike F, who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $25.03 back on Oct 26. After this action, Chang Mike F now owns 4,337,591 shares of Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd, valued at $750,987 using the latest closing price.

Chang Mike F, the Executive Chairman of Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd, sale 30,000 shares at $28.64 during a trade that took place back on Sep 26, which means that Chang Mike F is holding 4,337,591 shares at $859,062 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AOSL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.26 for the present operating margin

+28.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd stands at +1.79. The total capital return value is set at 2.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.32. Equity return is now at value 1.42, with 0.99 for asset returns.

Based on Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd (AOSL), the company’s capital structure generated 8.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.19. Total debt to assets is 6.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.17 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.46.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd (AOSL) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.