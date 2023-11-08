The -21.89% Simple Moving Average of Evolution Petroleum Corporation’s (EPM) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of Evolution Petroleum Corporation (EPM) has seen a -11.04% decrease in the past week, with a -12.14% drop in the past month, and a -39.98% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.83% for EPM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.18% for EPM’s stock, with a simple moving average of -21.89% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Evolution Petroleum Corporation (AMEX: EPM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Evolution Petroleum Corporation (AMEX: EPM) is above average at 5.49x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.06.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Evolution Petroleum Corporation (EPM) is $10.25, which is $4.53 above the current market price. The public float for EPM is 29.92M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.87% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of EPM on November 08, 2023 was 539.29K shares.

EPM) stock’s latest price update

Evolution Petroleum Corporation (AMEX: EPM)’s stock price has gone decline by -7.59 in comparison to its previous close of 6.19, however, the company has experienced a -11.04% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-03 that Favorable commodity prices are likely to have aided the upstream business of Evolution Petroleum (EPM) in Q1.

EPM Trading at -18.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EPM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.73%, as shares sank -9.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EPM fell by -10.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.41. In addition, Evolution Petroleum Corporation saw -24.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EPM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+35.10 for the present operating margin

+42.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Evolution Petroleum Corporation stands at +26.97. The total capital return value is set at 47.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch 36.68. Equity return is now at value 41.34, with 24.35 for asset returns.

Based on Evolution Petroleum Corporation (EPM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.20. Total debt to assets is 0.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.51 and the total asset turnover is 0.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.73.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Evolution Petroleum Corporation (EPM) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.