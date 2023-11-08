The 2.59% Simple Moving Average of Enerplus Corporation’s (ERF) Stock in the Past 200 Days

In the past week, ERF stock has gone down by -3.78%, with a monthly decline of -4.69% and a quarterly plunge of -4.91%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.45%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.51% for Enerplus Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.04% for ERF stock, with a simple moving average of 2.59% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Enerplus Corporation (NYSE: ERF) Right Now?

Enerplus Corporation (NYSE: ERF) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 5.31x. and a 36-month beta value of 2.07. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Enerplus Corporation (ERF) by analysts is $22.43, which is $6.16 above the current market price. The public float for ERF is 202.09M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.46% of that float. On November 08, 2023, the average trading volume of ERF was 1.14M shares.

ERF) stock’s latest price update

Enerplus Corporation (NYSE: ERF)’s stock price has decreased by -4.57 compared to its previous closing price of 17.05. However, the company has seen a -3.78% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-02 that Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

ERF Trading at -5.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ERF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.45%, as shares sank -5.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ERF fell by -3.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.27. In addition, Enerplus Corporation saw -7.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ERF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+54.59 for the present operating margin

+57.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Enerplus Corporation stands at +38.85. The total capital return value is set at 94.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch 72.89. Equity return is now at value 62.71, with 32.27 for asset returns.

Based on Enerplus Corporation (ERF), the company’s capital structure generated 26.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.78. Total debt to assets is 14.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.92 and the total asset turnover is 1.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.81.

Conclusion

To sum up, Enerplus Corporation (ERF) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.