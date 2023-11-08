The -13.88% Decline of Lennar Corp.’s (LEN) Stock in the Past Quarter

The stock of Lennar Corp. (LEN) has seen a 12.87% increase in the past week, with a 8.21% gain in the past month, and a -4.12% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.59% for LEN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.60% for LEN’s stock, with a 7.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Lennar Corp. (NYSE: LEN) Right Now?

Lennar Corp. (NYSE: LEN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for LEN is at 1.49. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for LEN is $139.00, which is $18.59 above the current market price. The public float for LEN is 244.57M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.15% of that float. The average trading volume for LEN on November 08, 2023 was 2.20M shares.

LEN) stock’s latest price update

Lennar Corp. (NYSE: LEN)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.42 in comparison to its previous close of 118.72, however, the company has experienced a 12.87% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-07 that Spending on construction activity is increasing, which is helping stocks like Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (DFH), KB Home (KBH), Lennar Corporation (LEN) and Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL).

Analysts’ Opinion of LEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LEN stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for LEN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for LEN in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $123 based on the research report published on October 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LEN Trading at 7.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.28%, as shares surge +6.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LEN rose by +12.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $109.23. In addition, Lennar Corp. saw 33.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LEN starting from McCall Jeffrey Joseph, who sale 1,157 shares at the price of $105.01 back on Oct 23. After this action, McCall Jeffrey Joseph now owns 131,386 shares of Lennar Corp., valued at $121,497 using the latest closing price.

McCall Jeffrey Joseph, the Executive Vice President of Lennar Corp., sale 8,843 shares at $105.10 during a trade that took place back on Oct 20, which means that McCall Jeffrey Joseph is holding 132,543 shares at $929,399 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.05 for the present operating margin

+27.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lennar Corp. stands at +13.53. The total capital return value is set at 23.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.15. Equity return is now at value 15.84, with 10.59 for asset returns.

Based on Lennar Corp. (LEN), the company’s capital structure generated 26.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.87. Total debt to assets is 16.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 23.16 and the total asset turnover is 0.95. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.83.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Lennar Corp. (LEN) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.