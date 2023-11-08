The -13.88% Decline of Gray Television, Inc.’s (GTN) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, GTN stock has gone up by 10.67%, with a monthly gain of 10.85% and a quarterly plunge of -22.09%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.60%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.77% for Gray Television, Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.83% for GTN’s stock, with a -18.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE: GTN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE: GTN) is above average at 2.97x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.70.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Gray Television, Inc. (GTN) is $13.25, which is $6.3 above the current market price. The public float for GTN is 82.18M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.44% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GTN on November 08, 2023 was 1.09M shares.

GTN) stock’s latest price update

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE: GTN)’s stock price has dropped by -6.59 in relation to previous closing price of 7.44. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 10.67% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-21 that Gray Television’s stock has lost two-thirds of its value since early 2022, creating an opportunity for brave investors. The company has a large number of well-received TV channels, with one channel in the top spot in 70% of its markets. Gray’s high debt levels and concerns about the TV industry have led to a lack of faith from investors, but its cash generation and growing revenues indicate potential for upside.

Analysts’ Opinion of GTN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GTN stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for GTN by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for GTN in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $7 based on the research report published on November 09, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

GTN Trading at 0.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GTN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.60%, as shares surge +9.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GTN rose by +10.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.60. In addition, Gray Television, Inc. saw -37.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GTN starting from BOGER RICHARD LEE, who purchase 465 shares at the price of $6.84 back on Oct 02. After this action, BOGER RICHARD LEE now owns 59,693 shares of Gray Television, Inc., valued at $3,182 using the latest closing price.

ELDER T L, the Director Emeritus of Gray Television, Inc., sale 500 shares at $9.29 during a trade that took place back on Aug 31, which means that ELDER T L is holding 24,260 shares at $4,645 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GTN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.09 for the present operating margin

+29.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gray Television, Inc. stands at +12.38. The total capital return value is set at 10.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.92. Equity return is now at value 10.27, with 2.43 for asset returns.

Based on Gray Television, Inc. (GTN), the company’s capital structure generated 236.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.25. Total debt to assets is 58.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 307.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 69.99.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.80. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.10.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Gray Television, Inc. (GTN) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.