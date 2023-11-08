The -13.88% Decline of Flywire Corp’s (FLYW) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, FLYW stock has gone up by 2.94%, with a monthly decline of -5.30% and a quarterly plunge of -18.99%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.42%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.81% for Flywire Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.38% for FLYW’s stock, with a -6.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Flywire Corp (NASDAQ: FLYW) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for FLYW is 1.17. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Flywire Corp (FLYW) is $38.00, which is $10.32 above the current market price. The public float for FLYW is 115.02M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.90% of that float. On November 08, 2023, FLYW’s average trading volume was 1.04M shares.

FLYW) stock’s latest price update

Flywire Corp (NASDAQ: FLYW)’s stock price has increased by 1.39 compared to its previous closing price of 27.30. However, the company has seen a 2.94% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-07 that The headline numbers for Flyware (FLYW) give insight into how the company performed in the quarter ended September 2023, but it may be worthwhile to compare some of its key metrics to Wall Street estimates and the year-ago actuals.

Analysts’ Opinion of FLYW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FLYW stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for FLYW by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for FLYW in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $35 based on the research report published on October 31, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FLYW Trading at -8.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLYW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.42%, as shares sank -10.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLYW rose by +2.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.90. In addition, Flywire Corp saw 13.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FLYW starting from Butterfield Peter, who sale 11,232 shares at the price of $28.60 back on Oct 18. After this action, Butterfield Peter now owns 146,145 shares of Flywire Corp, valued at $321,233 using the latest closing price.

Massaro Michael, the Chief Executive Officer of Flywire Corp, sale 10,749 shares at $29.03 during a trade that took place back on Oct 18, which means that Massaro Michael is holding 955,649 shares at $311,994 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FLYW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10.10 for the present operating margin

+57.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Flywire Corp stands at -13.60. The total capital return value is set at -5.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.94. Equity return is now at value -5.43, with -4.16 for asset returns.

Based on Flywire Corp (FLYW), the company’s capital structure generated 0.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.65. Total debt to assets is 0.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.28.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.54.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Flywire Corp (FLYW) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.