Telus Corp. (TU) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Telus Corp. (NYSE: TU) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.08 compared to its previous closing price of 17.64. However, the company has seen a gain of 8.25% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-07 that Deluxe bonds can play a useful role in your portfolio, but dividend traps can seriously hurt your retirement. A dividend trap is a stock that has nothing to offer besides its yield. Having high-yield stocks in your portfolio is not a bad strategy as long as they provide dividend growth.

Is It Worth Investing in Telus Corp. (NYSE: TU) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Telus Corp. (NYSE: TU) is above average at 42.45x. The 36-month beta value for TU is also noteworthy at 0.76. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for TU is $19.29, which is $1.84 above than the current price. The public float for TU is 1.45B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.50% of that float. The average trading volume of TU on November 08, 2023 was 1.70M shares.

TU’s Market Performance

TU stock saw an increase of 8.25% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 5.95% and a quarterly increase of -0.57%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.80%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.98% for Telus Corp. (TU). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.31% for TU’s stock, with a simple moving average of -7.72% for the last 200 days.

TU Trading at 4.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.80%, as shares surge +4.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TU rose by +8.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.61. In addition, Telus Corp. saw -9.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.65 for the present operating margin

+16.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Telus Corp. stands at +8.83. The total capital return value is set at 7.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.48. Equity return is now at value 4.89, with 1.46 for asset returns.

Based on Telus Corp. (TU), the company’s capital structure generated 151.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.28. Total debt to assets is 46.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 135.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.74.

Conclusion

In summary, Telus Corp. (TU) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.