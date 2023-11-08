Telefonica Brasil S.A., ADR (VIV) Stock Experiences 10.73% Monthly Change

In the past week, VIV stock has gone up by 9.76%, with a monthly gain of 10.73% and a quarterly surge of 13.64%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.68%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.97% for Telefonica Brasil S.A., ADR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.98% for VIV’s stock, with a 18.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Telefonica Brasil S.A., ADR (NYSE: VIV) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Telefonica Brasil S.A., ADR (NYSE: VIV) is above average at 17.98x. The 36-month beta value for VIV is also noteworthy at 0.68. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for VIV is $10.27, which is $0.49 above than the current price. The public float for VIV is 1.66B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.20% of that float. The average trading volume of VIV on November 08, 2023 was 949.12K shares.

VIV) stock’s latest price update

Telefonica Brasil S.A., ADR (NYSE: VIV)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.66 in comparison to its previous close of 9.62, however, the company has experienced a 9.76% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-07 that The accelerated pace of 5G deployment and demand for scalable infrastructure should help the Zacks Diversified Communication Services industry thrive despite short-term woes. BCE, VIV and TELNY are well-positioned to make the most of the infrastructure upgrade for seamless connectivity.

Analysts’ Opinion of VIV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VIV stocks, with Itau BBA repeating the rating for VIV by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for VIV in the upcoming period, according to Itau BBA is $11 based on the research report published on September 29, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VIV Trading at 10.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VIV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.20% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.68%, as shares surge +7.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VIV rose by +9.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.19. In addition, Telefonica Brasil S.A., ADR saw 42.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for VIV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.20 for the present operating margin

+38.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Telefonica Brasil S.A., ADR stands at +8.50. The total capital return value is set at 6.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.05. Equity return is now at value 6.79, with 3.88 for asset returns.

Based on Telefonica Brasil S.A., ADR (VIV), the company’s capital structure generated 28.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.01. Total debt to assets is 16.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 19.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.78.

Conclusion

In summary, Telefonica Brasil S.A., ADR (VIV) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.