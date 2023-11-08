TC Energy Corporation (TRP) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

TC Energy Corporation (NYSE: TRP)’s stock price has decreased by -1.07 compared to its previous closing price of 36.30. However, the company has seen a 4.24% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-07 that TC Energy is an attractive investment opportunity in the energy sector, with the spinoff and reorganization offering potential for high-yield stocks. The company’s fundamentals, including revenue and EBITDA growth, make it a solid dividend growth stock with a track record of consecutive increases. TC Energy’s focus on natural gas, electricity, and hydrogen presents growth opportunities, and its diversification across the energy value chain reduces risk.

Is It Worth Investing in TC Energy Corporation (NYSE: TRP) Right Now?

TC Energy Corporation (NYSE: TRP) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 49.40x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.85. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for TC Energy Corporation (TRP) by analysts is $37.61, which is $1.7 above the current market price. The public float for TRP is 998.81M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.81% of that float. On November 08, 2023, the average trading volume of TRP was 2.96M shares.

TRP’s Market Performance

TRP stock saw an increase of 4.24% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 5.80% and a quarterly increase of -1.40%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.03%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.87% for TC Energy Corporation (TRP). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.17% for TRP’s stock, with a -7.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TRP Trading at 1.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.03%, as shares surge +3.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRP rose by +4.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.88. In addition, TC Energy Corporation saw -9.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TRP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+38.61 for the present operating margin

+44.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for TC Energy Corporation stands at +5.25. The total capital return value is set at 6.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.91. Equity return is now at value 3.15, with 0.93 for asset returns.

Based on TC Energy Corporation (TRP), the company’s capital structure generated 172.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.34. Total debt to assets is 51.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 160.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.19 and the total asset turnover is 0.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.43.

Conclusion

To sum up, TC Energy Corporation (TRP) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.