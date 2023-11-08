Targa Resources Corp’s (TRGP) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

The stock of Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) has seen a 2.28% increase in the past week, with a 2.86% gain in the past month, and a 1.47% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.45% for TRGP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.77% for TRGP’s stock, with a 10.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE: TRGP) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Targa Resources Corp (NYSE: TRGP) is above average at 22.19x. The 36-month beta value for TRGP is also noteworthy at 2.25. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 19 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for TRGP is $106.07, which is $20.45 above than the current price. The public float for TRGP is 218.91M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.61% of that float. The average trading volume of TRGP on November 08, 2023 was 1.64M shares.

TRGP) stock’s latest price update

Targa Resources Corp (NYSE: TRGP)’s stock price has decreased by -2.31 compared to its previous closing price of 87.54. However, the company has seen a 2.28% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-02 that The headline numbers for Targa Resources, Inc. (TRGP) give insight into how the company performed in the quarter ended September 2023, but it may be worthwhile to compare some of its key metrics to Wall Street estimates and the year-ago actuals.

Analysts’ Opinion of TRGP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TRGP stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for TRGP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TRGP in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $101 based on the research report published on October 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TRGP Trading at 0.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRGP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.88%, as shares surge +2.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRGP rose by +2.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $86.30. In addition, Targa Resources Corp saw 16.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TRGP starting from Muraro Robert, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $90.03 back on Nov 02. After this action, Muraro Robert now owns 187,021 shares of Targa Resources Corp, valued at $900,323 using the latest closing price.

Boushka Julie H., the Senior VP and CAO of Targa Resources Corp, sale 2,000 shares at $90.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 02, which means that Boushka Julie H. is holding 58,066 shares at $180,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TRGP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.30 for the present operating margin

+9.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Targa Resources Corp stands at +5.46. The total capital return value is set at 11.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.10. Equity return is now at value 35.53, with 4.85 for asset returns.

Based on Targa Resources Corp (TRGP), the company’s capital structure generated 433.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 81.27. Total debt to assets is 54.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 402.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 75.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.28 and the total asset turnover is 1.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.77.

Conclusion

In summary, Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.