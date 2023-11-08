Talos Energy Inc (TALO) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Talos Energy Inc (NYSE: TALO) has decreased by -4.17 when compared to last closing price of 14.62. Despite this, the company has experienced a -9.61% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-06 that While the top- and bottom-line numbers for Talos Energy (TALO) give a sense of how the business performed in the quarter ended September 2023, it could be worth looking at how some of its key metrics compare to Wall Street estimates and year-ago values.

Is It Worth Investing in Talos Energy Inc (NYSE: TALO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Talos Energy Inc (NYSE: TALO) is above average at 3.53x, while the 36-month beta value is 2.16.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Talos Energy Inc (TALO) is $20.86, which is $6.85 above the current market price. The public float for TALO is 113.16M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.54% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TALO on November 08, 2023 was 1.38M shares.

TALO’s Market Performance

The stock of Talos Energy Inc (TALO) has seen a -9.61% decrease in the past week, with a -12.44% drop in the past month, and a -17.49% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.77% for TALO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.61% for TALO stock, with a simple moving average of -8.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TALO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TALO stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for TALO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for TALO in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $21 based on the research report published on April 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TALO Trading at -13.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TALO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.21%, as shares sank -12.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TALO fell by -9.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.57. In addition, Talos Energy Inc saw -25.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TALO starting from BCC EnVen Investments (S), L.P, who sale 25,003 shares at the price of $13.47 back on Jun 05. After this action, BCC EnVen Investments (S), L.P now owns 15,120,372 shares of Talos Energy Inc, valued at $336,790 using the latest closing price.

BAIN CAPITAL CREDIT MEMBER, LL, the 10% Owner of Talos Energy Inc, sale 25,003 shares at $13.47 during a trade that took place back on Jun 05, which means that BAIN CAPITAL CREDIT MEMBER, LL is holding 15,120,372 shares at $336,790 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TALO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+44.56 for the present operating margin

+52.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Talos Energy Inc stands at +23.12. The total capital return value is set at 39.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.86. Equity return is now at value 24.11, with 9.30 for asset returns.

Based on Talos Energy Inc (TALO), the company’s capital structure generated 65.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.70. Total debt to assets is 25.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 64.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.61.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Talos Energy Inc (TALO) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.