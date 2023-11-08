T Stamp Inc (IDAI) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of T Stamp Inc (NASDAQ: IDAI) has jumped by 10.99 compared to previous close of 1.41. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 34.91% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2023-11-07 that T Stamp Inc (NASDAQ:IDAI, EURONEXT:AIID) dba Trust Stamp said its cost rationalizations have been instrumental in strengthening the company’s financial position. According to its latest quarterly results statement, the privacy company managed to reduce its expenses by $3.11 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, compared to the same period in 2022.

Is It Worth Investing in T Stamp Inc (NASDAQ: IDAI) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of -0.86. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for T Stamp Inc (IDAI) is $5.00, which is $3.43 above the current market price. The public float for IDAI is 6.58M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.10% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IDAI on November 08, 2023 was 948.48K shares.

IDAI’s Market Performance

IDAI’s stock has seen a 34.91% increase for the week, with a 0.32% rise in the past month and a -36.12% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.90% for T Stamp Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.90% for IDAI’s stock, with a -26.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

IDAI Trading at -0.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IDAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.17%, as shares sank -2.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IDAI rose by +35.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3600. In addition, T Stamp Inc saw -34.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IDAI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-224.30 for the present operating margin

+52.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for T Stamp Inc stands at -224.54. The total capital return value is set at -306.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch -332.65. Equity return is now at value -300.88, with -144.26 for asset returns.

Based on T Stamp Inc (IDAI), the company’s capital structure generated 296.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 74.77. Total debt to assets is 21.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 232.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 58.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.65.

Conclusion

To put it simply, T Stamp Inc (IDAI) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.