Surgery Partners Inc (SGRY) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

The average price predicted for Surgery Partners Inc (SGRY) by analysts is $45.70, which is $17.42 above the current market price. The public float for SGRY is 66.68M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.79% of that float. On November 08, 2023, the average trading volume of SGRY was 724.09K shares.

SGRY) stock’s latest price update

Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ: SGRY)’s stock price has increased by 13.99 compared to its previous closing price of 24.81. However, the company has seen a 22.27% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-06 that Surgery Partners (SGRY) was a big mover last session on higher-than-average trading volume. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions might not help the stock continue moving higher in the near term.

SGRY’s Market Performance

Surgery Partners Inc (SGRY) has experienced a 22.27% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 2.50% rise in the past month, and a -20.36% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.47% for SGRY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 16.77% for SGRY’s stock, with a -18.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SGRY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SGRY stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for SGRY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SGRY in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $45 based on the research report published on June 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SGRY Trading at -0.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SGRY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.43%, as shares surge +0.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SGRY rose by +22.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.22. In addition, Surgery Partners Inc saw 1.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SGRY starting from Bane Harrison R., who sale 3,835 shares at the price of $35.98 back on Sep 05. After this action, Bane Harrison R. now owns 46,709 shares of Surgery Partners Inc, valued at $137,995 using the latest closing price.

Doherty David T, the Chief Financial Officer of Surgery Partners Inc, sale 2,000 shares at $36.12 during a trade that took place back on Aug 30, which means that Doherty David T is holding 77,535 shares at $72,242 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SGRY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.09 for the present operating margin

+18.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Surgery Partners Inc stands at -2.15. The total capital return value is set at 6.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.20. Equity return is now at value -3.43, with -0.84 for asset returns.

Based on Surgery Partners Inc (SGRY), the company’s capital structure generated 146.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.45. Total debt to assets is 42.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 141.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.44.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.45. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.73 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.87.

Conclusion

To sum up, Surgery Partners Inc (SGRY) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.