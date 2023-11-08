Starbox Group Holdings Ltd’s (STBX) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, STBX stock has gone down by -32.50%, with a monthly decline of -58.61% and a quarterly plunge of -87.13%. The volatility ratio for the week is 23.27%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 16.02% for Starbox Group Holdings Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -44.66% for STBX’s stock, with a -83.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Starbox Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: STBX) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for STBX is 3.35. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The public float for STBX is 21.00M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.99% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of STBX on November 08, 2023 was 156.38K shares.

STBX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Starbox Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: STBX) has dropped by -8.59 compared to previous close of 0.48. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -32.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-03-26 that Two new Breakout Stocks for Week 13 with better than 10% short-term upside and a Dow 30 Pick. Average cumulative returns for 2023 are +47.4% YTD. The Momentum Gauges® continue negative in bear funds from Mar 7th led by BNKD +62.4%. Last week peak gains were RIOT +31.0%, SVM +15.9%, NVDA +6.3%.

STBX Trading at -62.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STBX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 23.27%, as shares sank -59.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -86.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STBX fell by -32.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -84.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7612. In addition, Starbox Group Holdings Ltd saw -83.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for STBX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+67.58 for the present operating margin

+98.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Starbox Group Holdings Ltd stands at +45.72. The total capital return value is set at 343.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch 247.09.

Based on Starbox Group Holdings Ltd (STBX), the company’s capital structure generated 24.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.49. Total debt to assets is 7.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 18.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.87.

The receivables turnover for the company is 3.85 and the total asset turnover is 1.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.47.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Starbox Group Holdings Ltd (STBX) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.