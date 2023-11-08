Sprouts Farmers Market Inc’s (SFM) Stock: A -4.69% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (SFM) has gone down by -3.17% for the week, with a -4.24% drop in the past month and a 8.54% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.87% for SFM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.69% for SFM’s stock, with a 10.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ: SFM) Right Now?

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ: SFM) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SFM is 0.38. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 4 rating it as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for SFM is $37.83, which is -$2.86 below the current price. The public float for SFM is 100.91M and currently, short sellers hold a 19.81% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SFM on November 08, 2023 was 1.58M shares.

SFM) stock’s latest price update

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ: SFM)’s stock price has plunge by 0.00relation to previous closing price of 40.69. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -3.17% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-05 that Sprouts Farmers Market is a profitable company with a management team that knows what to do, offering an appealing price despite lacking a wide moat. The company operates in a highly competitive market, catering to health-conscious customers and focusing on e-commerce sales growth. Sprouts has strategies for increasing its top-line growth through expanding its store count and enhancing same-store sales growth.

Analysts’ Opinion of SFM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SFM stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for SFM by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for SFM in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $42 based on the research report published on July 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SFM Trading at -2.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SFM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.39%, as shares sank -7.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SFM fell by -3.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.53. In addition, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc saw 25.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SFM starting from Molloy Lawrence, who sale 71,242 shares at the price of $40.30 back on Sep 21. After this action, Molloy Lawrence now owns 117,202 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc, valued at $2,870,960 using the latest closing price.

Hilgendorf Stacy W., the VP, Controller of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc, sale 6,626 shares at $39.99 during a trade that took place back on Sep 12, which means that Hilgendorf Stacy W. is holding 11,474 shares at $264,974 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SFM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.77 for the present operating margin

+34.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc stands at +4.08. The total capital return value is set at 14.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.96. Equity return is now at value 23.56, with 8.05 for asset returns.

Based on Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (SFM), the company’s capital structure generated 147.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.55. Total debt to assets is 44.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 134.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 189.82 and the total asset turnover is 1.91. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.29.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (SFM) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.