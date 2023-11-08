Sprott Physical Silver Trust (PSLV) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (PSLV) has gone down by -0.64% for the week, with a 3.21% rise in the past month and a -0.77% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.73% for PSLV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.19% for PSLV’s stock, with a -3.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (AMEX: PSLV) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.59.

The public float for PSLV is 488.32M, and at present, short sellers hold a – of that float. On November 08, 2023, the average trading volume of PSLV was 2.75M shares.

PSLV) stock’s latest price update

Sprott Physical Silver Trust (AMEX: PSLV)’s stock price has plunge by -1.53relation to previous closing price of 7.84. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.64% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. ETF Trends reported 2023-10-03 that Silver serving as a store of value as a precious metal and its industrial usage is helping buoy prices. This is despite the macroeconomic headwinds it’s been facing for much of the year.

PSLV Trading at -0.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PSLV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.49%, as shares surge +3.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PSLV fell by -0.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.75. In addition, Sprott Physical Silver Trust saw -6.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

To sum up, Sprott Physical Silver Trust (PSLV) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.