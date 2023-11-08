Spirit Realty Capital Inc (SRC) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE: SRC) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.47 in relation to its previous close of 38.42. However, the company has experienced a 7.25% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-03 that Realty Income Corporation is set to acquire Spirit Realty Capital Inc., causing Spirit Realty Capital’s stock price to surge 8%. Realty Income’s stock price fell 6% due to the transaction risk, but the acquisition is expected to strengthen its core retail business and grow its industrial operations. The acquisition is seen as a positive move for Realty Income, with the potential for increased diversification and improved financial performance.

Is It Worth Investing in Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE: SRC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE: SRC) is 21.90x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SRC is 1.31. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Spirit Realty Capital Inc (SRC) is $42.70, which is $4.1 above the current market price. The public float for SRC is 140.50M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.43% of that float. On November 08, 2023, SRC’s average trading volume was 1.60M shares.

SRC’s Market Performance

SRC stock saw an increase of 7.25% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 14.92% and a quarterly increase of -2.99%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.90%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.25% for Spirit Realty Capital Inc (SRC). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.79% for SRC stock, with a simple moving average of -0.42% for the last 200 days.

SRC Trading at 9.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SRC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.90%, as shares surge +15.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SRC rose by +7.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.79. In addition, Spirit Realty Capital Inc saw -3.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SRC starting from Frymire Michelle M, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $39.75 back on Jun 06. After this action, Frymire Michelle M now owns 10,009 shares of Spirit Realty Capital Inc, valued at $159,000 using the latest closing price.

Thomas Rochelle, the EVP, General Counsel of Spirit Realty Capital Inc, sale 2,815 shares at $41.29 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that Thomas Rochelle is holding 8,834 shares at $116,231 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SRC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+45.50 for the present operating margin

+54.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Spirit Realty Capital Inc stands at +40.36. The total capital return value is set at 4.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.71. Equity return is now at value 5.74, with 3.05 for asset returns.

Based on Spirit Realty Capital Inc (SRC), the company’s capital structure generated 81.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.77. Total debt to assets is 43.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 84.13. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.09.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Spirit Realty Capital Inc (SRC) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.