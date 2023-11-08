Sony Group Corporation ADR (SONY) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Sony Group Corporation ADR (NYSE: SONY) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SONY is 1.01. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 22 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SONY is $110.54, which is $21.84 above the current price. The public float for SONY is 1.23B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.11% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SONY on November 08, 2023 was 687.02K shares.

SONY) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Sony Group Corporation ADR (NYSE: SONY) has jumped by 1.07 compared to previous close of 87.76. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.32% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-07 that SONY’s second-quarter fiscal 2023 revenues are likely to have benefited from continued strength in the G&NS, and Music segments amid weak macroeconomic conditions.

SONY’s Market Performance

SONY’s stock has risen by 4.32% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 4.83% and a quarterly rise of 3.82%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.18% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.32% for Sony Group Corporation ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.05% for SONY’s stock, with a -0.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SONY Trading at 5.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SONY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.18%, as shares surge +3.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SONY rose by +4.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $84.60. In addition, Sony Group Corporation ADR saw 16.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SONY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.15 for the present operating margin

+33.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sony Group Corporation ADR stands at +8.12. The total capital return value is set at 10.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.81. Equity return is now at value 13.62, with 3.00 for asset returns.

Based on Sony Group Corporation ADR (SONY), the company’s capital structure generated 53.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.87. Total debt to assets is 12.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 24.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.62.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sony Group Corporation ADR (SONY) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.