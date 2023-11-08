SLM Corp. (SLM) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for SLM Corp. (NASDAQ: SLM) is 11.11x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SLM is 1.25. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for SLM Corp. (SLM) is $17.04, which is $2.08 above the current market price. The public float for SLM is 222.95M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.02% of that float. On November 08, 2023, SLM’s average trading volume was 1.82M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

SLM) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of SLM Corp. (NASDAQ: SLM) has jumped by 0.88 compared to previous close of 14.83. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 15.08% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-26 that SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM ) Q3 2023 Results Conference Call October 26, 2023 8:00 AM ET Company Participants Melissa Bronaugh – VP & Head of Investor Relations Jonathan Witter – CEO & Director Steven McGarry – Executive VP & CFO Peter Graham – Executive Vice President Conference Call Participants Michael Kaye – Wells Fargo Sanjay Sakhrani – KBW Rick Shane – JPMorgan Jeff Adelson – Morgan Stanley Arren Cyganovich – Citi Jordan Hymowitz – Philadelphia Financial Operator Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Third Quarter 2023 Sallie Mae Earnings Call.

SLM’s Market Performance

SLM Corp. (SLM) has seen a 15.08% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 13.25% gain in the past month and a -2.73% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.36% for SLM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.43% for SLM’s stock, with a simple moving average of 1.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SLM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SLM stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for SLM by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SLM in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $17.50 based on the research report published on November 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SLM Trading at 9.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.78%, as shares surge +12.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLM rose by +15.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.51. In addition, SLM Corp. saw -9.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SLM starting from Jafarieh Nicolas, who sale 7,500 shares at the price of $16.12 back on Jul 31. After this action, Jafarieh Nicolas now owns 162,664 shares of SLM Corp., valued at $120,864 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SLM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.11 for the present operating margin

+83.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for SLM Corp. stands at +19.79. The total capital return value is set at 10.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.24. Equity return is now at value 17.77, with 1.15 for asset returns.

Based on SLM Corp. (SLM), the company’s capital structure generated 303.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 75.19. Total debt to assets is 18.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 354.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 75.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.56 and the total asset turnover is 0.08.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of SLM Corp. (SLM) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.