Sleep Number Corp (SNBR): A Technical Analysis

Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ: SNBR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.02. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Sleep Number Corp (SNBR) is $15.67, which is $3.62 above the current market price. The public float for SNBR is 21.05M, and currently, short sellers hold a 12.75% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SNBR on November 08, 2023 was 515.39K shares.

SNBR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ: SNBR) has decreased by -24.83 when compared to last closing price of 16.03.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -22.16% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-08 that Sleep Number (NASDAQ: SNBR ) stock is taking a beating on Wednesday after the mattress company announced results from its Q3 2023 earnings report. The bad news for investors in SNBR stock starts with the company’s diluted earnings per share of -10 cents.

SNBR’s Market Performance

Sleep Number Corp (SNBR) has seen a -22.16% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -35.60% decline in the past month and a -57.48% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.58% for SNBR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -34.23% for SNBR’s stock, with a -54.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SNBR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SNBR stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for SNBR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SNBR in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $49 based on the research report published on April 21, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

SNBR Trading at -44.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.58%, as shares sank -36.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -53.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNBR fell by -22.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.98. In addition, Sleep Number Corp saw -53.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SNBR starting from Hellfeld Samuel R, who sale 1,051 shares at the price of $39.10 back on Feb 28. After this action, Hellfeld Samuel R now owns 15,061 shares of Sleep Number Corp, valued at $41,099 using the latest closing price.

LAUDERBACK BRENDA J, the Director of Sleep Number Corp, sale 6,107 shares at $37.01 during a trade that took place back on Feb 24, which means that LAUDERBACK BRENDA J is holding 34,966 shares at $226,005 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SNBR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.21 for the present operating margin

+56.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sleep Number Corp stands at +1.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.60. The receivables turnover for the company is 39.19 and the total asset turnover is 1.96. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.21.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Sleep Number Corp (SNBR) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.