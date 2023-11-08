Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc (SKWD) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc (NASDAQ: SKWD) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 10.22 compared to its previous closing price of 27.70. However, the company has seen a gain of 8.45% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-23 that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. provides various specialty property & casualty insurance services in the U.S. The company is experiencing strong growth and profitability in a favorable business environment. My outlook on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group is a Buy at around $27.00 per share.

Is It Worth Investing in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc (NASDAQ: SKWD) Right Now?

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc (NASDAQ: SKWD) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53x compared to its average ratio, Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SKWD is $32.57, which is $0.76 above the current market price. The public float for SKWD is 18.40M, and currently, shorts hold a 9.55% of that float. The average trading volume for SKWD on November 08, 2023 was 445.22K shares.

SKWD’s Market Performance

SKWD stock saw an increase of 8.45% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 4.02% and a quarterly increase of 25.17%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.75%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.82% for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc (SKWD). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.84% for SKWD’s stock, with a 30.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SKWD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SKWD stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for SKWD by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for SKWD in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $27 based on the research report published on July 31, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SKWD Trading at 12.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SKWD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 3.18% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.75%, as shares surge +7.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SKWD rose by +8.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +64.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.42. In addition, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc saw 59.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SKWD starting from Kuczinski Anthony J, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $25.08 back on Aug 10. After this action, Kuczinski Anthony J now owns 4,026 shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc, valued at $25,084 using the latest closing price.

WESTAIM CORP, the 10% Owner of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc, sale 3,987,500 shares at $23.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 12, which means that WESTAIM CORP is holding 3,297,859 shares at $91,712,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SKWD

Equity return is now at value 8.79, with 2.42 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc (SKWD) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.