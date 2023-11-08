Skechers U S A, Inc. (SKX) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Skechers U S A, Inc. (NYSE: SKX) is 14.71x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SKX is 1.36. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Skechers U S A, Inc. (SKX) is $63.70, which is $13.51 above the current market price. The public float for SKX is 132.89M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.69% of that float. On November 08, 2023, SKX’s average trading volume was 1.91M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

SKX) stock’s latest price update

Skechers U S A, Inc. (NYSE: SKX)’s stock price has soared by 2.10 in relation to previous closing price of 49.16. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 4.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days. New York Post reported 2023-11-06 that Footwear giant Nike filed federal lawsuits on Monday against rivals New Balance and Skechers, accusing them of infringing patents related to Nike’s technology for making upper portions of sneakers.

SKX’s Market Performance

SKX’s stock has risen by 4.09% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 4.78% and a quarterly drop of -7.06%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.07% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.05% for Skechers U S A, Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.10% for SKX’s stock, with a 1.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SKX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SKX stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for SKX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for SKX in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $59 based on the research report published on September 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SKX Trading at 3.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SKX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.07%, as shares surge +3.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SKX rose by +4.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.29. In addition, Skechers U S A, Inc. saw 19.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SKX starting from BLAIR KATHERINE J., who sale 3,500 shares at the price of $52.70 back on May 08. After this action, BLAIR KATHERINE J. now owns 7,000 shares of Skechers U S A, Inc., valued at $184,450 using the latest closing price.

SISKIND RICHARD, the Director of Skechers U S A, Inc., sale 20,000 shares at $53.68 during a trade that took place back on May 03, which means that SISKIND RICHARD is holding 152,999 shares at $1,073,504 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SKX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.34 for the present operating margin

+45.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Skechers U S A, Inc. stands at +5.01. The total capital return value is set at 9.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.88. Equity return is now at value 14.41, with 7.68 for asset returns.

Based on Skechers U S A, Inc. (SKX), the company’s capital structure generated 55.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.76. Total debt to assets is 28.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 35.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.52 and the total asset turnover is 1.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.26.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Skechers U S A, Inc. (SKX) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.