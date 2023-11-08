SES AI Corporation (SES) Stock Faces 8.79% Weekly Volatility

The stock of SES AI Corporation (SES) has seen a 13.81% increase in the past week, with a -11.97% drop in the past month, and a -21.37% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.04% for SES. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.63% for SES’s stock, with a -14.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in SES AI Corporation (NYSE: SES) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 2.68. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for SES AI Corporation (SES) by analysts is $4.00, which is $1.94 above the current market price. The public float for SES is 167.39M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.87% of that float. On November 08, 2023, the average trading volume of SES was 529.70K shares.

SES) stock’s latest price update

SES AI Corporation (NYSE: SES)’s stock price has gone rise by 8.99 in comparison to its previous close of 1.89, however, the company has experienced a 13.81% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-30 that The Zacks Electronics – Miscellaneous Products industry participants like Carrier Global CARR, SES AI SES and Bel Fuse BELFB are benefiting from higher spending on advanced technologies, including augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR). Continuing investments in data center, high-performance computing and 5G end markets are the key catalysts.

Analysts’ Opinion of SES

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SES stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for SES by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for SES in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $4 based on the research report published on June 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SES Trading at -4.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.79%, as shares sank -21.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SES rose by +13.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.1300. In addition, SES AI Corporation saw -34.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SES starting from Nealis Jing, who sale 10,910 shares at the price of $2.51 back on Oct 17. After this action, Nealis Jing now owns 1,532,166 shares of SES AI Corporation, valued at $27,366 using the latest closing price.

Nealis Jing, the CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of SES AI Corporation, sale 11,280 shares at $2.13 during a trade that took place back on Sep 18, which means that Nealis Jing is holding 1,543,076 shares at $24,072 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SES

The total capital return value is set at -24.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch -15.99. Equity return is now at value -15.95, with -14.39 for asset returns.

Based on SES AI Corporation (SES), the company’s capital structure generated 3.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.99. Total debt to assets is 2.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.52.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 20.49.

Conclusion

To sum up, SES AI Corporation (SES) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.