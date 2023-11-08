ServiceNow Inc (NOW) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

ServiceNow Inc (NYSE: NOW)’s stock price has plunge by 0.76relation to previous closing price of 609.25. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 5.51% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-07 that ServiceNow is releasing new tools and services at a staggering pace, helping the business cross-sell multiple products to customers from the get-go. This dynamic is helping fuel impressive top-line growth and strong margins for ServiceNow.

Is It Worth Investing in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE: NOW) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for ServiceNow Inc (NYSE: NOW) is above average at 79.42x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.99.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 30 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for ServiceNow Inc (NOW) is $649.91, which is $36.0 above the current market price. The public float for NOW is 203.92M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.21% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NOW on November 08, 2023 was 1.08M shares.

NOW’s Market Performance

NOW stock saw an increase of 5.51% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 8.77% and a quarterly increase of 11.55%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.36%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.01% for ServiceNow Inc (NOW). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.75% for NOW’s stock, with a 18.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NOW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NOW stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for NOW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NOW in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $704 based on the research report published on September 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NOW Trading at 7.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NOW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.36%, as shares surge +9.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NOW rose by +5.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $567.29. In addition, ServiceNow Inc saw 58.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NOW starting from Mastantuono Gina, who sale 919 shares at the price of $601.21 back on Nov 02. After this action, Mastantuono Gina now owns 7,005 shares of ServiceNow Inc, valued at $552,512 using the latest closing price.

Mastantuono Gina, the Chief Financial Officer of ServiceNow Inc, sale 1,178 shares at $581.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 01, which means that Mastantuono Gina is holding 7,924 shares at $684,418 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NOW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.90 for the present operating margin

+78.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for ServiceNow Inc stands at +4.49. The total capital return value is set at 5.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.04. Equity return is now at value 27.10, with 12.11 for asset returns.

Based on ServiceNow Inc (NOW), the company’s capital structure generated 44.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.73. Total debt to assets is 16.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 42.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.65 and the total asset turnover is 0.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.05.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, ServiceNow Inc (NOW) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.