Sanmina Corp (SANM) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ: SANM) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 8.64x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.18. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Sanmina Corp (SANM) by analysts is $62.00, which is $16.76 above the current market price. The public float for SANM is 55.49M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.64% of that float. On November 08, 2023, the average trading volume of SANM was 352.06K shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

SANM) stock’s latest price update

Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ: SANM) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -14.33 compared to its previous closing price of 52.81. However, the company has seen a fall of -11.07% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-07 that In financial markets, astute investors are always looking for under-the-radar stocks with the potential for explosive growth. In this era of sustainability, technological innovation, and diversified markets, three companies have emerged as compelling investment opportunities.

SANM’s Market Performance

SANM’s stock has fallen by -11.07% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -16.18% and a quarterly drop of -18.30%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.23% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.45% for Sanmina Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.87% for SANM’s stock, with a -19.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SANM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SANM stocks, with Sidoti repeating the rating for SANM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SANM in the upcoming period, according to Sidoti is $78 based on the research report published on November 08, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

SANM Trading at -14.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SANM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.23%, as shares sank -15.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SANM fell by -11.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.50. In addition, Sanmina Corp saw -21.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SANM starting from Hedley David V III, who sale 394 shares at the price of $52.36 back on Sep 18. After this action, Hedley David V III now owns 3,540 shares of Sanmina Corp, valued at $20,630 using the latest closing price.

REID ALAN McWILLIAMS, the EVP, Global Human Resources of Sanmina Corp, sale 5,344 shares at $55.92 during a trade that took place back on Aug 31, which means that REID ALAN McWILLIAMS is holding 27,000 shares at $298,821 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SANM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.75 for the present operating margin

+8.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sanmina Corp stands at +3.25. The total capital return value is set at 16.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.47. Equity return is now at value 15.95, with 6.45 for asset returns.

Based on Sanmina Corp (SANM), the company’s capital structure generated 22.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.12. Total debt to assets is 8.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 20.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.96 and the total asset turnover is 1.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.60.

Conclusion

To sum up, Sanmina Corp (SANM) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.