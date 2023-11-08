Rush Street Interactive Inc (RSI) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Rush Street Interactive Inc (RSI) is $6.56, which is $2.11 above the current market price. The public float for RSI is 61.16M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.16% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of RSI on November 08, 2023 was 852.61K shares.

RSI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Rush Street Interactive Inc (NYSE: RSI) has increased by 11.25 when compared to last closing price of 4.00.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 24.65% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-01 that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 1, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Kyle Sauers – CFO & Secretary Richard Schwartz – Co-Founder, CEO & Director Conference Call Participants Jordan Bender – JMP Securities David Katz – Jefferies Chad Beynon – Macquarie Research Joe Stauff – Susquehanna Financial Group Dan Politzer – Wells Fargo Securities Jed Kelly – Oppenheimer Operator Good day, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by.

RSI’s Market Performance

Rush Street Interactive Inc (RSI) has seen a 24.65% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 9.88% gain in the past month and a 11.25% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.86% for RSI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 19.11% for RSI’s stock, with a 19.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RSI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RSI stocks, with Susquehanna repeating the rating for RSI by listing it as a “Positive.” The predicted price for RSI in the upcoming period, according to Susquehanna is $4.25 based on the research report published on April 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RSI Trading at 2.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RSI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.17%, as shares surge +2.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RSI rose by +24.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.74. In addition, Rush Street Interactive Inc saw 23.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RSI starting from Sauers Kyle, who sale 15,410 shares at the price of $3.82 back on Oct 24. After this action, Sauers Kyle now owns 434,556 shares of Rush Street Interactive Inc, valued at $58,903 using the latest closing price.

SCHWARTZ RICHARD TODD, the Chief Executive Officer of Rush Street Interactive Inc, sale 57,992 shares at $4.56 during a trade that took place back on Sep 28, which means that SCHWARTZ RICHARD TODD is holding 1,990,666 shares at $264,264 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RSI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-21.07 for the present operating margin

+27.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rush Street Interactive Inc stands at -6.52. The total capital return value is set at -49.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch -53.73. Equity return is now at value -44.69, with -7.75 for asset returns.

Based on Rush Street Interactive Inc (RSI), the company’s capital structure generated 3.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.28. Total debt to assets is 0.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.61 and the total asset turnover is 1.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.84.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Rush Street Interactive Inc (RSI) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.