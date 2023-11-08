Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.84 in comparison to its previous close of 122.14, however, the company has experienced a 6.20% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-07 that SONY’s second-quarter fiscal 2023 revenues are likely to have benefited from continued strength in the G&NS, and Music segments amid weak macroeconomic conditions.

Is It Worth Investing in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) Right Now?

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 26.12x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.01. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) by analysts is $131.03, which is $7.87 above the current market price. The public float for ROST is 332.00M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.13% of that float. On November 08, 2023, the average trading volume of ROST was 2.26M shares.

ROST’s Market Performance

The stock of Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) has seen a 6.20% increase in the past week, with a 8.92% rise in the past month, and a 8.96% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.77% for ROST. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.32% for ROST’s stock, with a simple moving average of 11.16% for the last 200 days.

ROST Trading at 6.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ROST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.37% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.54%, as shares surge +8.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ROST rose by +6.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $116.34. In addition, Ross Stores, Inc. saw 6.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ROST starting from KOBAYASHI MICHAEL K, who sale 20,749 shares at the price of $111.73 back on Oct 06. After this action, KOBAYASHI MICHAEL K now owns 71,413 shares of Ross Stores, Inc., valued at $2,318,354 using the latest closing price.

RENTLER BARBARA, the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of Ross Stores, Inc., sale 10,091 shares at $120.11 during a trade that took place back on Aug 29, which means that RENTLER BARBARA is holding 272,080 shares at $1,212,051 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ROST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.65 for the present operating margin

+25.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ross Stores, Inc. stands at +8.09. The total capital return value is set at 20.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.44. Equity return is now at value 37.44, with 11.83 for asset returns.

Based on Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST), the company’s capital structure generated 133.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.09. Total debt to assets is 39.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 117.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 141.13 and the total asset turnover is 1.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.90.

Conclusion

To sum up, Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.