Revolution Medicines Inc (RVMD) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Revolution Medicines Inc (RVMD) has gone up by 8.54% for the week, with a -15.63% drop in the past month and a -27.45% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 11.02% for RVMD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.48% for RVMD’s stock, with a -17.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Revolution Medicines Inc (NASDAQ: RVMD) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.48. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Revolution Medicines Inc (RVMD) is $35.00, which is $14.08 above the current market price. The public float for RVMD is 92.12M, and currently, short sellers hold a 11.80% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RVMD on November 08, 2023 was 2.28M shares.

The stock of Revolution Medicines Inc (NASDAQ: RVMD) has decreased by -0.23 when compared to last closing price of 21.54. Despite this, the company has experienced a 8.54% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-06 that Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 6, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Erin Graves – Senior Director of Corporate Communications and IR Mark Goldsmith – Chairman and CEO Jack Anders – CFO Steve Kelsey – President of Research & Development Conference Call Participants Marc Frahm – TD Cowen Eric Joseph – JPMorgan Jonathan Chang – Leerink Partners Ami Fadia – Needham Alec Stranahan – Bank of America Operator Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Revolution Medicines Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call.

Analysts’ Opinion of RVMD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RVMD stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for RVMD by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for RVMD in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $38 based on the research report published on February 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RVMD Trading at -22.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RVMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.09%, as shares sank -15.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RVMD rose by +8.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.80. In addition, Revolution Medicines Inc saw -9.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RVMD starting from Horn Margaret A, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $33.95 back on Oct 16. After this action, Horn Margaret A now owns 96,960 shares of Revolution Medicines Inc, valued at $848,806 using the latest closing price.

Kelsey Stephen Michael sale 16,667 shares at $29.05 during a trade that took place back on Oct 11, which means that Kelsey Stephen Michael is holding 273,721 shares at $484,130 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RVMD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-730.01 for the present operating margin

+72.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Revolution Medicines Inc stands at -702.95. The total capital return value is set at -36.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch -35.39. Equity return is now at value -41.44, with -34.72 for asset returns.

Based on Revolution Medicines Inc (RVMD), the company’s capital structure generated 9.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.57. Total debt to assets is 7.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 60.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.67 and the total asset turnover is 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.65.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Revolution Medicines Inc (RVMD) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.