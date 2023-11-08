Real-Time Update: Meiwu Technology Company Ltd (WNW) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

In the past week, WNW stock has gone down by -11.04%, with a monthly gain of 3.12% and a quarterly plunge of -39.86%. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.13%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.28% for Meiwu Technology Company Ltd The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.21% for WNW stock, with a simple moving average of -41.16% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Meiwu Technology Company Ltd (NASDAQ: WNW) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.66. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for WNW is 34.25M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.95% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WNW on November 08, 2023 was 3.54M shares.

WNW) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Meiwu Technology Company Ltd (NASDAQ: WNW) has decreased by -9.07 when compared to last closing price of 0.11. Despite this, the company has experienced a -11.04% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-31 that Meiwu Technology (NASDAQ: WNW ) stock is rocketing higher on Tuesday despite a lack of news from the Chinese online and mobile commerce company. There have been no new press releases or filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that explain why the stock is up today.

WNW Trading at -5.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WNW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.13%, as shares surge +1.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WNW fell by -11.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.0992. In addition, Meiwu Technology Company Ltd saw -46.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for WNW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-95.42 for the present operating margin

+8.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Meiwu Technology Company Ltd stands at -100.85. The total capital return value is set at -47.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch -50.14.

Based on Meiwu Technology Company Ltd (WNW), the company’s capital structure generated 31.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.92. Total debt to assets is 16.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 29.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.70. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.58.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Meiwu Technology Company Ltd (WNW) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.