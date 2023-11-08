Real-Time Update: Freshworks Inc (FRSH) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Freshworks Inc (FRSH) has seen a 5.46% increase in the past week, with a -0.94% drop in the past month, and a -13.61% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.28% for FRSH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.46% for FRSH stock, with a simple moving average of 10.96% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Freshworks Inc (NASDAQ: FRSH) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.86. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Freshworks Inc (FRSH) by analysts is $23.40, which is $4.48 above the current market price. The public float for FRSH is 155.50M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.16% of that float. On November 08, 2023, the average trading volume of FRSH was 2.55M shares.

FRSH) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Freshworks Inc (NASDAQ: FRSH) has surged by 3.28 when compared to previous closing price of 18.32, but the company has seen a 5.46% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-31 that Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH ) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript October 31, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Joon Huh – Vice President of Investor Relations Girish Mathrubootham – Chief Executive Officer Dennis Woodside – President Tyler Sloat – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Ryan MacWilliams – Barclays Scott Berg – Needham & Company Pinjalim Bora – JPMorgan Rob Oliver – Baird Brett Knoblauch – Cantor Fitzgerald Nick Altmann – Scotiabank Brent Thill – Jefferies Ethan Bruck – Wolfe Research Brent Bracelin – Piper Sandler Brian Schwartz – Oppenheimer & Company Patrick Walravens – JMP Securities Adam Bergere – Bank of America Taylor McGinnis – UBS Operator Hello, and welcome to the Freshworks Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At This time, all participants are in a listen-only mode.

Analysts’ Opinion of FRSH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FRSH stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for FRSH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FRSH in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $25 based on the research report published on August 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FRSH Trading at -3.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FRSH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.53%, as shares surge +1.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FRSH rose by +5.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.30. In addition, Freshworks Inc saw 28.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FRSH starting from NELSON ZACHARY, who sale 8,433 shares at the price of $18.17 back on Nov 02. After this action, NELSON ZACHARY now owns 15,482 shares of Freshworks Inc, valued at $153,228 using the latest closing price.

Taylor Jennifer H, the Director of Freshworks Inc, sale 12,992 shares at $19.04 during a trade that took place back on Oct 10, which means that Taylor Jennifer H is holding 19,081 shares at $247,368 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FRSH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-46.86 for the present operating margin

+80.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Freshworks Inc stands at -46.61. The total capital return value is set at -20.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch -20.03. Equity return is now at value -15.56, with -11.85 for asset returns.

Based on Freshworks Inc (FRSH), the company’s capital structure generated 3.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.22. Total debt to assets is 2.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.97 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.63.

Conclusion

To sum up, Freshworks Inc (FRSH) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.