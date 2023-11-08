Ready Capital Corp (RC) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Ready Capital Corp (NYSE: RC) has decreased by -1.16 when compared to last closing price of 9.92.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.10% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-07 that While the top- and bottom-line numbers for Ready Capital (RC) give a sense of how the business performed in the quarter ended September 2023, it could be worth looking at how some of its key metrics compare to Wall Street estimates and year-ago values.

Is It Worth Investing in Ready Capital Corp (NYSE: RC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ready Capital Corp (NYSE: RC) is 3.81x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for RC is 1.45. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Ready Capital Corp (RC) is $12.06, which is $2.25 above the current market price. The public float for RC is 170.44M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.20% of that float. On November 08, 2023, RC’s average trading volume was 1.05M shares.

RC’s Market Performance

RC’s stock has seen a 3.10% increase for the week, with a -3.87% drop in the past month and a -11.51% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.39% for Ready Capital Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.12% for RC’s stock, with a -9.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RC stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for RC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RC in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $12 based on the research report published on October 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RC Trading at -4.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.36%, as shares sank -6.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RC rose by +3.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.76. In addition, Ready Capital Corp saw -10.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RC starting from Capasse Thomas E, who sale 26,623 shares at the price of $10.70 back on Aug 15. After this action, Capasse Thomas E now owns 0 shares of Ready Capital Corp, valued at $284,866 using the latest closing price.

NATHAN GILBERT E, the Director of Ready Capital Corp, purchase 3,841 shares at $11.05 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that NATHAN GILBERT E is holding 60,406 shares at $42,443 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+73.56 for the present operating margin

+87.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ready Capital Corp stands at +21.17. The total capital return value is set at 6.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.14. Equity return is now at value 15.59, with 2.87 for asset returns.

Based on Ready Capital Corp (RC), the company’s capital structure generated 518.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 83.84. Total debt to assets is 80.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 496.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 74.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.88. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.54 and the total asset turnover is 0.08.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Ready Capital Corp (RC) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.