RE/MAX Holdings Inc (RMAX) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

RE/MAX Holdings Inc (NYSE: RMAX) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -8.52 compared to its previous closing price of 10.80. However, the company has seen a fall of -8.18% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-02 that The headline numbers for RE/MAX (RMAX) give insight into how the company performed in the quarter ended September 2023, but it may be worthwhile to compare some of its key metrics to Wall Street estimates and the year-ago actuals.

Is It Worth Investing in RE/MAX Holdings Inc (NYSE: RMAX) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.54. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for RE/MAX Holdings Inc (RMAX) by analysts is $15.00, which is $5.12 above the current market price. The public float for RMAX is 17.11M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.23% of that float. On November 08, 2023, the average trading volume of RMAX was 310.62K shares.

RMAX’s Market Performance

The stock of RE/MAX Holdings Inc (RMAX) has seen a -8.18% decrease in the past week, with a -15.12% drop in the past month, and a -48.51% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.39% for RMAX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.44% for RMAX’s stock, with a -43.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

RMAX Trading at -24.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RMAX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.03%, as shares sank -17.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -40.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RMAX fell by -8.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.05. In addition, RE/MAX Holdings Inc saw -47.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RMAX starting from Peterson Adam K, who purchase 15,000 shares at the price of $10.74 back on Oct 18. After this action, Peterson Adam K now owns 2,907,522 shares of RE/MAX Holdings Inc, valued at $161,100 using the latest closing price.

Peterson Adam K, the 10% Owner of RE/MAX Holdings Inc, purchase 51,850 shares at $10.86 during a trade that took place back on Oct 16, which means that Peterson Adam K is holding 2,892,522 shares at $563,091 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RMAX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.59 for the present operating margin

+64.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for RE/MAX Holdings Inc stands at +1.73. The total capital return value is set at 9.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.62. Equity return is now at value -13.06, with -8.97 for asset returns.

Based on RE/MAX Holdings Inc (RMAX), the company’s capital structure generated 102.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.63. Total debt to assets is 70.97, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 100.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.92. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.61 and the total asset turnover is 0.48.

Conclusion

To sum up, RE/MAX Holdings Inc (RMAX) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.