Rackspace Technology Inc (RXT) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Rackspace Technology Inc (NASDAQ: RXT) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.71 in relation to its previous close of 1.40. However, the company has experienced a 14.63% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Rackspace Technology Inc (NASDAQ: RXT) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for RXT is 1.82. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for RXT is $2.05, which is $0.64 above the current price. The public float for RXT is 45.67M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.77% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RXT on November 08, 2023 was 1.80M shares.

RXT’s Market Performance

The stock of Rackspace Technology Inc (RXT) has seen a 14.63% increase in the past week, with a -7.54% drop in the past month, and a -35.02% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.76% for RXT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.38% for RXT stock, with a simple moving average of -30.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RXT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RXT stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for RXT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for RXT in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $1.40 based on the research report published on November 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RXT Trading at -18.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RXT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.58%, as shares sank -13.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -43.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RXT rose by +15.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3273. In addition, Rackspace Technology Inc saw -52.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RXT starting from Roberts Anthony C., who purchase 22,350 shares at the price of $2.23 back on Aug 15. After this action, Roberts Anthony C. now owns 139,232 shares of Rackspace Technology Inc, valued at $49,840 using the latest closing price.

Samant Shashank, the Director of Rackspace Technology Inc, purchase 19,933 shares at $4.59 during a trade that took place back on Nov 30, which means that Samant Shashank is holding 158,507 shares at $91,520 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RXT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.05 for the present operating margin

+22.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rackspace Technology Inc stands at -25.78. The total capital return value is set at 0.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.89. Equity return is now at value -205.20, with -25.11 for asset returns.

Based on Rackspace Technology Inc (RXT), the company’s capital structure generated 619.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 86.10. Total debt to assets is 71.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 593.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 82.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.91. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.17 and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Rackspace Technology Inc (RXT) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.