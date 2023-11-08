Quanta Services, Inc. (PWR) Stock Faces 4.71% Weekly Volatility

The stock of Quanta Services, Inc. (PWR) has gone up by 6.66% for the week, with a -4.15% drop in the past month and a -15.06% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.20% for PWR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.31% for PWR’s stock, with a -4.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE: PWR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE: PWR) is above average at 36.30x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.09.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Quanta Services, Inc. (PWR) is $212.45, which is $42.2 above the current market price. The public float for PWR is 143.52M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.70% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PWR on November 08, 2023 was 1.04M shares.

PWR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE: PWR) has surged by 3.13 when compared to previous closing price of 165.08, but the company has seen a 6.66% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-02 that Quanta’s (PWR) third-quarter results benefit from strength across its segments.

PWR Trading at -7.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PWR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.71%, as shares sank -4.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PWR rose by +6.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $169.28. In addition, Quanta Services, Inc. saw 19.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PWR starting from WAYNE DONALD, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $210.92 back on Sep 01. After this action, WAYNE DONALD now owns 41,323 shares of Quanta Services, Inc., valued at $1,054,600 using the latest closing price.

Upperman Dorothy, the VP Tax of Quanta Services, Inc., sale 4,074 shares at $183.87 during a trade that took place back on Jun 07, which means that Upperman Dorothy is holding 13,078 shares at $749,073 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PWR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.59 for the present operating margin

+12.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Quanta Services, Inc. stands at +2.88. The total capital return value is set at 10.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.38. Equity return is now at value 12.45, with 4.89 for asset returns.

Based on Quanta Services, Inc. (PWR), the company’s capital structure generated 73.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.48. Total debt to assets is 29.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 71.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.81 and the total asset turnover is 1.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.63.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Quanta Services, Inc. (PWR) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.