Qorvo Inc (QRVO) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for QRVO is at 1.48. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 19 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for QRVO is $107.85, which is $17.73 above the current market price. The public float for QRVO is 96.66M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.62% of that float. The average trading volume for QRVO on November 08, 2023 was 1.23M shares.

QRVO stock's latest price update

The stock price of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ: QRVO) has jumped by 2.27 compared to previous close of 88.12. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.62% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-02 that Qorvo’s (QRVO) top line suffers from year-over-year sales drop in several business verticals. However, strength in various end markets such as defense, aerospace and automotive support the top line.

QRVO’s Market Performance

Qorvo Inc (QRVO) has seen a 2.62% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -3.37% decline in the past month and a -13.65% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.84% for QRVO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.11% for QRVO’s stock, with a -8.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

QRVO Trading at -4.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QRVO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.57%, as shares sank -3.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QRVO rose by +3.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $88.99. In addition, Qorvo Inc saw -0.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QRVO starting from Harrison Gina, who sale 662 shares at the price of $106.95 back on Sep 06. After this action, Harrison Gina now owns 19,161 shares of Qorvo Inc, valued at $70,801 using the latest closing price.

Stewart Frank P., the SVP, Advanced Cellular of Qorvo Inc, sale 500 shares at $107.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 06, which means that Stewart Frank P. is holding 12,020 shares at $53,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QRVO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.26 for the present operating margin

+37.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Qorvo Inc stands at +2.89. The total capital return value is set at 5.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.63. Equity return is now at value -2.47, with -1.43 for asset returns.

Based on Qorvo Inc (QRVO), the company’s capital structure generated 54.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.38. Total debt to assets is 31.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 54.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.65.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Qorvo Inc (QRVO) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.