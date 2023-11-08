Progressive Corp. (PGR) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Progressive Corp. (NYSE: PGR) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.24 compared to its previous closing price of 158.23. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-07 that Allstate benefited from a rival’s good news last month. Progressive delivered better-than-expected Q3 results.

Is It Worth Investing in Progressive Corp. (NYSE: PGR) Right Now?

Progressive Corp. (NYSE: PGR) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 34.41x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.42. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Progressive Corp. (PGR) by analysts is $163.11, which is $4.5 above the current market price. The public float for PGR is 583.48M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.69% of that float. On November 08, 2023, the average trading volume of PGR was 2.34M shares.

PGR’s Market Performance

PGR’s stock has seen a 0.33% increase for the week, with a 10.71% rise in the past month and a 25.38% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.80% for Progressive Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.62% for PGR’s stock, with a 15.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PGR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PGR stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for PGR by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for PGR in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $160 based on the research report published on November 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PGR Trading at 9.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PGR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.71%, as shares surge +11.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PGR rose by +0.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $155.38. In addition, Progressive Corp. saw 22.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PGR starting from Burgdoerfer Stuart B, who sale 6,720 shares at the price of $155.30 back on Oct 24. After this action, Burgdoerfer Stuart B now owns 14,039 shares of Progressive Corp., valued at $1,043,588 using the latest closing price.

Burgdoerfer Stuart B, the Director of Progressive Corp., sale 8,280 shares at $155.00 during a trade that took place back on Oct 23, which means that Burgdoerfer Stuart B is holding 20,759 shares at $1,283,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PGR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.80 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Progressive Corp. stands at +1.46. The total capital return value is set at -5.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.16. Equity return is now at value 17.04, with 3.68 for asset returns.

Based on Progressive Corp. (PGR), the company’s capital structure generated 41.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.11. Total debt to assets is 9.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 42.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.80.

Conclusion

To sum up, Progressive Corp. (PGR) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.