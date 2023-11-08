ProFrac Holding Corp (ACDC) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

ProFrac Holding Corp (NASDAQ: ACDC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for ACDC is at 0.90. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ACDC is $13.50, which is $5.1 above the current market price. The public float for ACDC is 18.89M, and currently, shorts hold a 15.11% of that float. The average trading volume for ACDC on November 08, 2023 was 609.33K shares.

ACDC) stock’s latest price update

ProFrac Holding Corp (NASDAQ: ACDC)’s stock price has dropped by -8.60 in relation to previous closing price of 9.19. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -10.83% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2023-10-16 that WILLOW PARK, Texas, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: ACDC) (“ProFrac” or the “Company”) announced today that it will report its 2023 third quarter financial results prior to the Company’s live conference call, which will be broadcast live over the Internet, on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern / 10:00 a.m.

ACDC’s Market Performance

ProFrac Holding Corp (ACDC) has experienced a -10.83% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -12.59% drop in the past month, and a -33.86% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.47% for ACDC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.94% for ACDC’s stock, with a -35.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACDC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACDC stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for ACDC by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for ACDC in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $14 based on the research report published on October 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ACDC Trading at -17.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACDC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.49%, as shares sank -12.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACDC fell by -10.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.37. In addition, ProFrac Holding Corp saw -66.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACDC starting from Wilks Farris, who purchase 3,409 shares at the price of $9.24 back on Oct 27. After this action, Wilks Farris now owns 981,187 shares of ProFrac Holding Corp, valued at $31,516 using the latest closing price.

THRC Holdings, LP, the 10% Owner of ProFrac Holding Corp, purchase 603,478 shares at $9.09 during a trade that took place back on Oct 17, which means that THRC Holdings, LP is holding 72,240,049 shares at $5,485,615 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACDC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.57 for the present operating margin

+29.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for ProFrac Holding Corp stands at +3.77. The total capital return value is set at 29.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch 35.98. Equity return is now at value 62.70, with 4.10 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.29 and the total asset turnover is 1.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.30.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ProFrac Holding Corp (ACDC) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.