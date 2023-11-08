Procore Technologies Inc (PCOR) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Procore Technologies Inc (PCOR) is $69.33, which is $16.12 above the current market price. The public float for PCOR is 124.47M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.46% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PCOR on November 08, 2023 was 1.20M shares.

PCOR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Procore Technologies Inc (NYSE: PCOR) has increased by 4.79 when compared to last closing price of 50.78. Despite this, the company has experienced a -12.90% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-07 that Procore Technologies (PCOR) has become technically an oversold stock now, which implies exhaustion of the heavy selling pressure on it. This, combined with strong agreement among Wall Street analysts in revising earnings estimates higher, indicates a potential trend reversal for the stock in the near term.

PCOR’s Market Performance

Procore Technologies Inc (PCOR) has seen a -12.90% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -22.47% decline in the past month and a -19.38% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.94% for PCOR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -14.90% for PCOR’s stock, with a -14.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PCOR Trading at -17.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PCOR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.22%, as shares sank -22.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PCOR fell by -12.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $61.76. In addition, Procore Technologies Inc saw 12.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PCOR starting from Courtemanche Craig F. Jr., who sale 68,000 shares at the price of $59.40 back on Nov 01. After this action, Courtemanche Craig F. Jr. now owns 541,149 shares of Procore Technologies Inc, valued at $4,039,280 using the latest closing price.

O CONNOR KEVIN J, the Director of Procore Technologies Inc, sale 5,128 shares at $67.27 during a trade that took place back on Oct 13, which means that O CONNOR KEVIN J is holding 1,594,317 shares at $344,961 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PCOR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-39.02 for the present operating margin

+77.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Procore Technologies Inc stands at -39.84. The total capital return value is set at -22.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.15. Equity return is now at value -20.58, with -13.37 for asset returns.

Based on Procore Technologies Inc (PCOR), the company’s capital structure generated 8.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.79. Total debt to assets is 5.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.50.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Procore Technologies Inc (PCOR) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.