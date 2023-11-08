Pineapple Financial Inc. (PAPL) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The public float for PAPL is 3.67M, and currently, short sellers hold a – ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PAPL on November 08, 2023 was 724.21K shares.

PAPL) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Pineapple Financial Inc. (AMEX: PAPL) has dropped by -13.47 compared to previous close of 1.78. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-04 that Two IPOs are currently scheduled for the week ahead, although some small issuers may join the calendar late. As of 11/2/2023, the Renaissance IPO Index was up 23.5% year-to-date, while the S&P 500 was up 14.0%. Renaissance Capital’s IPO ETF tracks Renaissance IPO Index, and top ETF holdings include Palantir Technologies and Kenvue.

PAPL’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -20.41% for PAPL’s stock, with a -20.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PAPL Trading at -20.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAPL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.27% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAPL fell by -31.56%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Pineapple Financial Inc. saw -31.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Pineapple Financial Inc. (PAPL) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.