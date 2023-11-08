Personalis Inc (PSNL) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PSNL is 1.62. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for PSNL is $5.90, which is $4.94 above the current price. The public float for PSNL is 39.11M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.97% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PSNL on November 08, 2023 was 190.28K shares.

The stock of Personalis Inc (NASDAQ: PSNL) has decreased by -9.17 when compared to last closing price of 1.06.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.06% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-08-29 that FREMONT, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Personalis, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSNL), a leader in advanced genomics for precision oncology, announced today that its management team will present at the 21st Annual Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 4:55 p.m. Eastern Time in New York, NY at the Sheraton New York. About Personalis, Inc. At Personalis, we are transforming the active management of cancer through breakthrough personalized testing. We aim to drive a new paradig.

PSNL’s Market Performance

PSNL’s stock has risen by 0.06% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -15.54% and a quarterly drop of -51.62%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.10% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.89% for Personalis Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.99% for PSNL’s stock, with a -54.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PSNL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PSNL stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for PSNL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PSNL in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $8 based on the research report published on February 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PSNL Trading at -22.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PSNL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.10%, as shares sank -20.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PSNL fell by -0.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0344. In addition, Personalis Inc saw -51.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PSNL starting from Hall Christopher M, who sale 20,459 shares at the price of $0.93 back on Nov 01. After this action, Hall Christopher M now owns 204,541 shares of Personalis Inc, valued at $19,027 using the latest closing price.

Tachibana Aaron, the CFO and COO of Personalis Inc, sale 662 shares at $2.26 during a trade that took place back on Jul 31, which means that Tachibana Aaron is holding 193,328 shares at $1,496 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PSNL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-177.61 for the present operating margin

+20.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Personalis Inc stands at -174.20. The total capital return value is set at -36.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch -36.30. Equity return is now at value -50.00, with -36.30 for asset returns.

Based on Personalis Inc (PSNL), the company’s capital structure generated 22.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.35. Total debt to assets is 16.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 18.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.50.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -1.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -1.74. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.96.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Personalis Inc (PSNL) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.