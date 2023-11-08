PBF Energy Inc (PBF) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

PBF Energy Inc (NYSE: PBF) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.03x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PBF is 1.83. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for PBF is $55.00, which is $11.71 above the current price. The public float for PBF is 108.98M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.59% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PBF on November 08, 2023 was 2.35M shares.

PBF) stock’s latest price update

PBF Energy Inc (NYSE: PBF)’s stock price has decreased by -2.89 compared to its previous closing price of 45.29. However, the company has seen a -7.47% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-07 that The stock market has been on a downswing throughout the fall. High interest rates, inflation, and geopolitical tensions are among the factors weighing on investor sentiment.

PBF’s Market Performance

PBF’s stock has fallen by -7.47% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -4.06% and a quarterly drop of -9.15%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.13% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.06% for PBF Energy Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.13% for PBF stock, with a simple moving average of 1.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PBF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PBF stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for PBF by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PBF in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $60 based on the research report published on October 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PBF Trading at -11.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PBF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.13%, as shares sank -7.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PBF fell by -7.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.19. In addition, PBF Energy Inc saw 7.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PBF starting from Fedena James E., who sale 63,688 shares at the price of $55.09 back on Sep 28. After this action, Fedena James E. now owns 80,859 shares of PBF Energy Inc, valued at $3,508,725 using the latest closing price.

O Connor Thomas L, the Senior Vice President of PBF Energy Inc, sale 50,000 shares at $55.17 during a trade that took place back on Sep 28, which means that O Connor Thomas L is holding 117,503 shares at $2,758,430 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PBF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.04 for the present operating margin

+10.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for PBF Energy Inc stands at +6.14. The total capital return value is set at 55.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch 41.58. Equity return is now at value 51.69, with 20.19 for asset returns.

Based on PBF Energy Inc (PBF), the company’s capital structure generated 53.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.89. Total debt to assets is 18.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 34.26 and the total asset turnover is 3.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.26.

Conclusion

In conclusion, PBF Energy Inc (PBF) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.