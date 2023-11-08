Outbrain Inc (OB) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Outbrain Inc (NASDAQ: OB) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -13.67 compared to its previous closing price of 4.17. However, the company has seen a fall of -15.69% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-07 that Outbrain Inc. (NASDAQ:OB ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 7, 2023 8:30 AM ET Company Participants David Kostman – Co-Chief Executive Officer Yaron Galai – Co-Founder and Co-Chief Executive Officer Jason Kiviat – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Shweta Khajuria – Evercore ISI Andrew Boone – JMP Securities Dan Day – B. Riley FBR Ygal Arounian – Citigroup Operator Good day, and welcome to Outbrain Incorporated Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call.

Is It Worth Investing in Outbrain Inc (NASDAQ: OB) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for OB is at 1.61. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for OB is $6.36, which is $2.9 above the current market price. The public float for OB is 34.62M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.91% of that float. The average trading volume for OB on November 08, 2023 was 111.52K shares.

OB’s Market Performance

OB’s stock has seen a -15.69% decrease for the week, with a -26.68% drop in the past month and a -36.95% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.99% for Outbrain Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -19.66% for OB’s stock, with a -24.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OB stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for OB by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for OB in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $5 based on the research report published on June 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OB Trading at -26.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.25%, as shares sank -27.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OB fell by -15.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.41. In addition, Outbrain Inc saw -0.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for OB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.35 for the present operating margin

+19.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Outbrain Inc stands at -2.48. The total capital return value is set at -2.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.15. Equity return is now at value -2.87, with -0.94 for asset returns.

Based on Outbrain Inc (OB), the company’s capital structure generated 114.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.41. Total debt to assets is 31.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 112.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.30 and the total asset turnover is 1.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.67.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Outbrain Inc (OB) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.