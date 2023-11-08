Open Lending Corp (LPRO) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Open Lending Corp (NASDAQ: LPRO) has seen a decline in its stock price by -16.49 in relation to its previous close of 6.61. However, the company has experienced a -6.76% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-07 that Although the revenue and EPS for Open Lending (LPRO) give a sense of how its business performed in the quarter ended September 2023, it might be worth considering how some key metrics compare with Wall Street estimates and the year-ago numbers.

Is It Worth Investing in Open Lending Corp (NASDAQ: LPRO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Open Lending Corp (NASDAQ: LPRO) is above average at 15.50x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.90.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Open Lending Corp (LPRO) is $8.25, which is $2.73 above the current market price. The public float for LPRO is 98.74M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.78% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of LPRO on November 08, 2023 was 559.06K shares.

LPRO’s Market Performance

LPRO’s stock has seen a -6.76% decrease for the week, with a -21.26% drop in the past month and a -32.60% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.49% for Open Lending Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.34% for LPRO’s stock, with a -34.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

LPRO Trading at -22.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LPRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.90%, as shares sank -19.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LPRO fell by -6.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.30. In addition, Open Lending Corp saw -18.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LPRO starting from Flynn John Joseph, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $7.05 back on Oct 09. After this action, Flynn John Joseph now owns 2,279,666 shares of Open Lending Corp, valued at $352,625 using the latest closing price.

Flynn John Joseph, the Director of Open Lending Corp, sale 50,000 shares at $7.19 during a trade that took place back on Sep 21, which means that Flynn John Joseph is holding 2,329,666 shares at $359,430 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LPRO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+54.35 for the present operating margin

+88.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Open Lending Corp stands at +37.09. The total capital return value is set at 28.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch 19.97. Equity return is now at value 20.74, with 11.74 for asset returns.

Based on Open Lending Corp (LPRO), the company’s capital structure generated 71.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.68. Total debt to assets is 40.06, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 69.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.42 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 18.58.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Open Lending Corp (LPRO) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.