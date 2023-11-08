Oceaneering International, Inc. (OII) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE: OII) is 27.81x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for OII is 2.72. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Oceaneering International, Inc. (OII) is $25.43, which is $5.27 above the current market price. The public float for OII is 98.70M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.92% of that float. On November 08, 2023, OII’s average trading volume was 1.07M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

OII) stock’s latest price update

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE: OII) has seen a decline in its stock price by -6.96 in relation to its previous close of 22.28. However, the company has experienced a -5.73% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-02 that MPLX’s Q3 earnings suffer due to rising total costs and expenses.

OII’s Market Performance

Oceaneering International, Inc. (OII) has experienced a -5.73% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -15.32% drop in the past month, and a -1.75% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.97% for OII. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.92% for OII’s stock, with a 1.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OII

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OII stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for OII by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OII in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $25 based on the research report published on January 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OII Trading at -14.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OII to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.03%, as shares sank -16.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OII fell by -5.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.87. In addition, Oceaneering International, Inc. saw 18.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OII starting from Roedel Shaun, who sale 2,122 shares at the price of $26.85 back on Sep 28. After this action, Roedel Shaun now owns 51,429 shares of Oceaneering International, Inc., valued at $56,984 using the latest closing price.

Curtis Alan R, the SVP and CFO of Oceaneering International, Inc., sale 31,011 shares at $26.48 during a trade that took place back on Sep 27, which means that Curtis Alan R is holding 161,277 shares at $821,233 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OII

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.37 for the present operating margin

+14.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Oceaneering International, Inc. stands at +1.26. The total capital return value is set at 7.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.89. Equity return is now at value 14.65, with 3.59 for asset returns.

Based on Oceaneering International, Inc. (OII), the company’s capital structure generated 167.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.67. Total debt to assets is 42.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 164.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.54 and the total asset turnover is 1.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.28.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Oceaneering International, Inc. (OII) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.