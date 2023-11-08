Nuvei Corporation (NVEI) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ: NVEI) has surged by 15.83 when compared to previous closing price of 15.75, but the company has seen a 31.34% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-25 that MONTREAL, Oct. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nuvei Corporation (Nasdaq: NVEI) (TSX: NVEI), the Canadian fintech company, today announced it will release its third quarter 2023 financial results before market open on Wednesday, November 8, 2023. Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss these results at 8:30 am ET that same day. Hosting the call will be Philip Fayer, Chair and CEO, and David Schwartz, CFO.

Is It Worth Investing in Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ: NVEI) Right Now?

Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ: NVEI) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 133.25x. and a 36-month beta value of 2.52. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Nuvei Corporation (NVEI) by analysts is $28.52, which is $10.28 above the current market price. The public float for NVEI is 62.80M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.36% of that float. On November 08, 2023, the average trading volume of NVEI was 679.35K shares.

NVEI’s Market Performance

NVEI stock saw an increase of 31.34% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 14.16% and a quarterly increase of 5.20%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.88%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.60% for Nuvei Corporation (NVEI). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 22.01% for NVEI stock, with a simple moving average of -36.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NVEI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NVEI stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for NVEI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NVEI in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $20 based on the research report published on October 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NVEI Trading at 15.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NVEI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.88%, as shares surge +17.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NVEI rose by +33.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.09. In addition, Nuvei Corporation saw -28.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NVEI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.46 for the present operating margin

+67.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nuvei Corporation stands at +6.73. The total capital return value is set at 3.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.27. Equity return is now at value 1.01, with 0.51 for asset returns.

Based on Nuvei Corporation (NVEI), the company’s capital structure generated 25.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.60. Total debt to assets is 14.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.16 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.69.

Conclusion

To sum up, Nuvei Corporation (NVEI) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.