Novanta Inc’s (NOVT) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

In the past week, NOVT stock has gone down by -9.32%, with a monthly decline of -17.12% and a quarterly plunge of -21.80%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.12%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.68% for Novanta Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.87% for NOVT’s stock, with a -24.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Novanta Inc (NASDAQ: NOVT) Right Now?

Novanta Inc (NASDAQ: NOVT) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 56.04x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.27. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Novanta Inc (NOVT) by analysts is $165.50, which is $45.75 above the current market price. The public float for NOVT is 35.47M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.15% of that float. On November 08, 2023, the average trading volume of NOVT was 162.85K shares.

NOVT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Novanta Inc (NASDAQ: NOVT) has decreased by -13.51 when compared to last closing price of 138.46.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -9.32% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-10-11 that BEDFORD, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Novanta Inc. (Nasdaq: NOVT) (the “Company”), a trusted technology partner to medical and advanced technology equipment manufacturers, announced today that Matthijs Glastra, Chair & Chief Executive Officer, and Robert Buckley, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to present at the Baird 2023 Global Industrial Conference on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, in Chicago, Illinois. About Novanta Novanta is a leading global supplier of core technology solutions that.

NOVT Trading at -18.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NOVT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.12%, as shares sank -18.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NOVT fell by -9.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $137.66. In addition, Novanta Inc saw -11.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NOVT starting from Buckley Robert, who sale 1,500 shares at the price of $150.39 back on Oct 16. After this action, Buckley Robert now owns 135,056 shares of Novanta Inc, valued at $225,585 using the latest closing price.

Buckley Robert, the Chief Financial Officer of Novanta Inc, sale 3,000 shares at $160.20 during a trade that took place back on Sep 07, which means that Buckley Robert is holding 136,556 shares at $480,602 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NOVT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.48 for the present operating margin

+41.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Novanta Inc stands at +8.60. The total capital return value is set at 10.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.21. Equity return is now at value 13.28, with 6.31 for asset returns.

Based on Novanta Inc (NOVT), the company’s capital structure generated 84.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.87. Total debt to assets is 39.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 82.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.80 and the total asset turnover is 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.56.

Conclusion

To sum up, Novanta Inc (NOVT) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.